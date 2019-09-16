|
Nancy Gerjets
TOLUCA — Nancy Gerjets, 72, of Toluca, passed away at 4:05 AM on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 2PM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca with Pastor Nathan Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM - 2:00PM at the church. Cremation will be accorded and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca, or T.A.P.S. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy was born in Streator on July 1, 1947 a daughter to Lester B. and Frances L. Chergoski Woods. She married Larry A. Gerjets in Streator on August 26, 1967. He survives. Also surviving are her children, David (Jodi) Gerjets, Toluca; Dawn (Mark) Mann, Toluca; Debra Nenne, Toluca; grandchildren, Nichole Gerjets; Nathan Mann; Ryan Gerjets; Trenton Mann; Tabitha Mann; Sabrina Dennis; Sydney Dennis; great-grandchildren, Kadden Wyatt, and Kianna Scott; sisters, Carol Lehmkuhl, Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Joan L. Woods. Nancy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. She worked at Owens Glass in Streator and later worked for 29 1/2 years at the Bernardi's Italian Foods factory in Toluca.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019