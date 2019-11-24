|
Nancy Givens
HOPEDALE - Nancy P. Daniel Givens, 73, of Hopedale pass away at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her home.
She was born on October 31, 1946, in Centertown, KY, to Wendell and Nelda Downey Daniel. She married Clarence Lin Givens on March 20, 1965, in Beaver Dam, KY, and he survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Lisa (Dale) Camden of Hopedale, Teresa (Thomas) Bennet of Minier, Dianna (Michael) Joiner of Bloomington and Kelly Jo (Terry) Coppinger of Mount Pulaski; four grandchildren, Maggie (Zach) Embery, Caleb (Naomi) Coppinger, Brady Coppinger and Max Coppinger; one great-grandson, Elliott Embery; one brother, Carrol Daniel of Centertown, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sharon Bolen; and two brothers, Kenny Daniel and Ricky Daniel.
Nancy worked at the Red Fox in Hopedale and Hopedale Grade School and was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Pekin Church of Christ, where she was a Ladies Bible class teacher.
She enjoyed studying the Bible, puzzles and working in her yard, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family the most. She was a good wife, mother, friend, sister, aunt and mammaw. She will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will be at 12 noon Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Paul Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m., before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale.
Memorials may be made to .
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019