Nancy Harms
ROANOKE - Nancy Harms, 87, of Minonk, IL, formerly of Roanoke, passed away at her residence on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
She was born on December 7, 1931, in Springfield, IL, to John and Maude Metzger Motley. She married Harvey Harms on January 23, 1954, in Springfield, IL. He passed away on March 29, 2014.
Surviving are one son, Henry (Terri) Harms; two daughters, Shelly (Tom) Barth and Eileen (Brian) Henderson; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, "Pops" Miles; two brothers, Robert and John Motley; and one sister, Doris Carnduff.
Nancy was a nurse, over the span of her career working for Eureka Hospital, Maple Lawn Home and Aetna Medicare.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Nancy left a legacy of being a good Christian woman with a very strong faith.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. There will be a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the services at the funeral home. A private family inurnment at St. Peter Cemetery in Benson, IL, will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019