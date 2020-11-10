Nancy J. Lawless
PEORIA - Nancy J. Lawless, 87, of Peoria passed away at Liberty Village on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Nancy was born on June 1, 1933, in Peoria, a daughter of Walter and Petronilla (Gerdes) Macefield. She married Dr. Phillip E. Lawless on September 1, 1956, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2015.
Nancy is survived by five children, Dr. Tim (Eileen) Lawless of Peoria, Ann (Michael) Cullinane of Jupiter, FL, Julie Rae of O'Fallon, MO, Jim (Sheila) Lawless of Peoria, IL, and Mary (Thomas) Molloy of Glen Ellyn, IL; and one daughter-in-law, Katie Hannan-Lawless of Dubuque, IA; as well as 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Peter; and one sister, Thelma.
Nancy was a lifelong resident of Peoria, attending Glen Oak Grade School and Academy of Our Lady High School. She graduated from Clarke College in Dubuque, IA, where she met her husband and partner, Philip. The central focus of her life was her love and devotion to her family and friends. When she wasn't tending to her family's needs she served her community in various volunteer roles.
Nancy was a long-time member of St. Philomena Catholic Church and worked at the grade school in the library and running the Great Books Program. She also served on the St. Phil's Parish Council and the Board of St. Joseph's Nursing Home. Nancy was on the city of Peoria Planning Commission, volunteered at Lakeview Museum and was the President of Center Bluff Neighborhood Association. Nancy and Philip were 50-year members of Mt. Hawley Country Club. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing. She will be dearly missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorial's in Nancy's memory may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church.
