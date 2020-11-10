I fondly remember the many wintery Saturday mornings when Nancy and I would meet at Glen Oak Park

to go ice skating on the lake. This was usually followed by going to the corner drug store across from the

park for hot chocolate. I still have a pair of ice skates which remind me of such a wonderful friendship with

Nancy.

Please accept my sincere condolences for your (and our) loss.

My parents - John and Florence Houlihan were patients of Dr. Lawless for many years.

Barbara Houlihan

Friend