1/1
Nancy J. Rinkach
1945 - 2020
PEORIA - Nancy J. Rinkach, 75, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
She was born in Chicago to Adolph and Marjorie Groff on June 12, 1945. She was the "2nd Mother" to her five younger siblings. Nancy married Tom Rinkach on October 1, 1966, and had three children, Neil Rinkach, Jacquelyn Elsesser (Brian Elsesser) and Lisa Basham (John Basham). She has six grandchildren whom she adored, Mason, Bryce, Ella, Ty, Lauryn and Lyvia.
Nancy was a successful business owner of Nancy's Hallmark in Bartonville for 15 years, but her primary joy came from raising her children and grandchildren. She had the patience of an angel and made a genuine connection with anyone she met. She loved to chat!
We are thankful they enjoyed their travels prior to her affliction with dementia. Even though her dementia took pieces from Nancy, her vibrant spirit was strong. Tom loved the quote, "We'll never have to say Goodbye again, but we'll say Hello my Love."
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria, with her funeral service following. Entombment will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To express condolences online, please go to www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral service
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
