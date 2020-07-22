1/1
Nancy Jane Surratt
1947 - 2020
CANTON - Nancy Jane Surratt, 73, of Canton passed away at 8:29 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 4, 1947, in Logansport, IN, to Richard and Elouise (Drye) Heiland. She married Donald "Sam" Surratt on January 6, 1980, in Canton. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Elouise; two daughters, Tamie Pickering of Canton and Jenniffer (Doug) Swank of Canton; five grandchildren, Jake (Katie Moffitt) Pickering and Morgan (Jordan Rader) Pickering, both of Canton, and Jackson, Joseph and Burke Swank, all of Canton; one great-grandchild, Kennedy Rader; one brother, Kelley Heiland of Indiana; and one sister, Becky Smith of Indiana.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father.
Nancy retired from Kroger Co. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Canton, IL.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Memorials can be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Nancy was such a sweet woman and it was a pleasure getting to know her during my 3 years at Graham School of Nursing. She always complimented me and we stayed in touch on Facebook and would always say the sweetest things about my children. To Mr. Surratt I hope you know she loved you very much and that I had the pleasure learning about your family through our interactions. My prayers are with you and the family during this difficult time.
Rakhi Daniel
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Murphy-Sedgwick Funeral Home
