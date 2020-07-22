Nancy was such a sweet woman and it was a pleasure getting to know her during my 3 years at Graham School of Nursing. She always complimented me and we stayed in touch on Facebook and would always say the sweetest things about my children. To Mr. Surratt I hope you know she loved you very much and that I had the pleasure learning about your family through our interactions. My prayers are with you and the family during this difficult time.

Rakhi Daniel

Acquaintance