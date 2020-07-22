Nancy Jane Surratt
CANTON - Nancy Jane Surratt, 73, of Canton passed away at 8:29 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 4, 1947, in Logansport, IN, to Richard and Elouise (Drye) Heiland. She married Donald "Sam" Surratt on January 6, 1980, in Canton. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Elouise; two daughters, Tamie Pickering of Canton and Jenniffer (Doug) Swank of Canton; five grandchildren, Jake (Katie Moffitt) Pickering and Morgan (Jordan Rader) Pickering, both of Canton, and Jackson, Joseph and Burke Swank, all of Canton; one great-grandchild, Kennedy Rader; one brother, Kelley Heiland of Indiana; and one sister, Becky Smith of Indiana.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father.
Nancy retired from Kroger Co. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Canton, IL.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Memorials can be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
.