Nancy Jane Wing
PEORIA - Nancy Jane Wing, 75, of Peoria passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Peoria.
She was born on September 1, 1944, in Decatur to Robert and Lucy (Pierce) Maxwell. They preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two children, Michael (Karen) Wing of Shoreham, NY, and Kristin (Steve) Budde of Dunlap; and five grandchildren, Abigail, Blythe and Claire Wing and Emily and Joshua Budde. Also surviving are four siblings, Richard (Karen) Maxwell of Longmont, CO, Cathy (Bill) Fusco of Daleville, VA, Karen (Roger) Buss of Mapleton and Linda (Dennis) Hunt of Germantown Hills.
Nancy attended Millikin University, but received her Bachelor's Degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Later, she received her Masters Degree from Illinois State University. She worked as an Elementary Teacher with District 150 for over 36 years before retiring in 2004. During that time, she also worked for over 27 years at Jones Brothers Jewelers and with the Heart of Illinois Fair.
Nancy attended Northwoods Community Church and was a member of the Peoria Area Retired Teachers Association. Along with her love of reading, Nancy enjoyed doing sudoku puzzles and watching the Game Show Network.
A memorial service will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 6 p.m., with visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the .
Condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019