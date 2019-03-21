|
Nancy Jean Huber
CHILLICOTHE – Nancy Jean Huber, age 86, of Chillicothe IL, passed away surrounded by her 7 children and family on Wednesday, March 20 – the first day of spring – her favorite day.
Nancy Jean was born November 18, 1932 in Almena, KS to Cleon Clifford and Wilma (DeHutt) Chrisman and was preceded in death by brother, Clifford Chrisman. Nancy Jean dedicated her life to raising her children, loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she loved animals and nature – especially cats.
She married Wallace Staker in 1951 and is survived by children, Russel (Pat) Staker of Littlefork, MN, Gary (Karen) Staker of Mukwonago, WI, Larry (Debbie) Staker of Princeville, IL, Linda Staker of Morton, IL and Curtis (Jennie) Staker of San Diego CA.
Nancy Jean married Robert Wainright in 1964 and is survived by children, RoJea (Howard) Gerdom of Peoria, IL and Cindy (Billy) Eddings of Milbrook, AL.
Survivors also include husband Richard Huber who resides at the Rosewood Care Facility, two brothers, Donald and Rob Chrisman both of Peoria IL. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held for family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy Jean requested that donations be made to either the Wildlife Prairie Park or TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter of Pekin, IL.
Condolences and memories may be shared through www.Woolsey-Wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019