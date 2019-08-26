|
|
Nancy K. Edwards
CHILLICOTHE - Nancy K. Edwards, age 85, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Nancy was born on February 25, 1934, in Peoria to Irvin Pressler and Esther (Anderson) Donath. She married Jimmie B. Edwards on September 6, 1952, in Chillicothe.
Surviving are her husband, Jimmie; her daughters, Tonda Burdett and Robin McIntyre, both of Chillicothe; five grandchildren, Kalee (Nate) Westerfield, Samuel McIntyre, Ashley (Brant) Miller, Morgan (Eli) Perez and Benjamin (Emily) McIntyre; and eight great-grandchildren, Parker, Gabriel, Camden, Isaiah, Carmen, Hudson, Selah and Darrah. Also surviving are her sister, Charlotte Boyett; and her brother, Louie Donath.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Irvin Pressler Jr.; and her son-in-law, Tim McIntyre.
Nancy owned three businesses with her husband, Edwards Furniture, This 'N That Gift Shop and The Dolph House. She attended Chillicothe Bible Church and was a member of the Lacon Country Club and she enjoyed golfing, fishing and gardening. The love of her family and her faith were most important to her.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will also be on Saturday at the funeral home, beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Dream Center in Peoria or South Side Mission.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019