Nancy Bliss
Nancy L. Bliss


1950 - 2019
Nancy L. Bliss Obituary
Nancy L. Bliss
PEORIA - Nancy Linda Bliss, 69, of Peoria died on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her home. She was born on October 22, 1950, in Peoria to Howard K. and Catherine (Meyers) Brooks. She married Harold E. Bliss on November 23, 1968, in Peoria, and he survives.
Also surviving are her three children, Harold (Cindy) Bliss Jr. of Pekin and Kris Bliss and Loretta Strothers, both of Peoria; three grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Parr of Chillicothe and Kelsi (Donnie) Shyrock and John Harber, both of Peoria; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
Nancy was a cook for Community Workshop in Peoria for many years. She loved to volunteer at the Salvation Army and South Side Mission in Peoria.
There will be no service. Cremation rites will be accorded.
To view Nancy's memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019
