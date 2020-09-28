Nancy L. Kerker
METAMORA - Nancy L. Kerker, 81, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 8:57 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on July 16, 1939, in Peoria, IL, to John and Dorothy (Hofer) Kitlan. She married Roland E. "Rollie" Kerker on June 4, 1960, in Peoria, IL. He passed away on April 17, 2015.
Surviving are her children, Margie Greuter and Denise "Dee Dee" (John) Tjaden, both of Metamora, Steve (Debbie) Kerker of Germantown Hills and Angie (Wade) Alig of East Peoria; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.
Nancy attended the Academy of Our Lady. She was a graduate of 1958 and she was proud of their motto "nothing greater than a 58'r." She loved everything about the 1950s.
Nancy was self-employed for a few years, cleaning houses for several residents in the Metamora area. She was so good at her job that she took her services to the entire MTHS, and then from there went to ICC and retired from custodial services in 1994.
After retirement, she went to work for "Our Town" and sold her replicas of Historic Metamora Buildings and the locals could find her selling them at the Farmers Market on Saturdays on the Square. Mom was an avid sewer for many years. She made many pieces of clothing for herself when she was younger, and then for her family and friends later. She was always her happiest with a pencil or brush in hand. Mom was a talented drawer and painter. Many of her pieces are still hanging today. She especially liked to paint pumpkins for the grandkids at Halloween. She was a fan of the Redbirds near and far, with Metamora and St. Louis being her #1 birds. Nancy enjoyed and treasured her outings with the Juliettes and the South Enders Club.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 9:45 a.m., with visitation to follow from 10 a.m. until Mass time, also at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637; or Central Illinois Memorial Kidney, 3300 North Main Street, East Peoria, IL 61611. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.