Nancy Lee Hurt
PEORIA - Nancy Lee Hurt, formerly of Peoria, was born on June 3, 1941, and passed away into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Jerry R. Hurt for 56 years; loving mother of Teresa (Michael) Smith, Suzanne (John) Baisley, Rebecca Hurt, Brenda (Dan) Cordray and the late David Hurt; dear grandma of Michael Alexander, Eric Alexander, Sarah Wooden, Nicole Albarati, Jessica (fiance, Jim) Baisley, Brian (Amber) Zakos, Matthew Zakos, Christopher Zakos, Courtney (Clark) Hurt and Jonathan Durbin; dearest great-grandma of Violet Wooden, Ella Wooden, Adam Albarati, Robby Miller, Justin Zakos, Blaine Zakos, Ryan Zakos and Abraham Comstock; and dearest sister of Richard Lyle Brakebill, Judi Brakebill Phillips, George Lee (Deceased), Mary Lou Kinder (Deceased) and Shirley Luby.
Nancy was born a coal miner's daughter to her late parents, Harold and Darlene Lee Brakebill.
Fancy Nancy enjoyed singing in the church choirs and Glee Club. Her favorite hymns were "In the Garden" and "Softly and Tenderly." She also enjoyed going to the Mission and reunions with her sisters. She loved baking, eating Mexican food and liver and onions. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing Yahtzee and Scrabble and listening to George Beverly Shay, Elvis Presley, John Denver and Bing Crosby.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Doniphan, Missouri.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020