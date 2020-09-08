Nancy M. Orndorff
WASHINGTON - Nancy M. Orndorff, 85, of Washington passed away at 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Nancy was born on June 21, 1935, in Shelby County to the late Roy and Carmel Clifton Furr. She married William D. Reed on November 29, 1953, and they had 3 children together. She later married Gerald R. "Jerry" Orndorff on December 2, 1972, and he preceded her in death in 2000.
Surviving are her children, Cindy (Rick) Lynch of Matthews, NC, and Tana (Rod) Pudik and Troy (Kim) Reed, both of Washington; grandchildren, Leanne (Dave) Edwards, Keri Anne (Adam) Shinn, Tara Stepzinski, Hannah (Scott) Simpson, Jenna (Jesse) Magnuson, Brandi Pudik and Cassie, Brock and Brody Reed; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Davis, Aubrey Edwards, Brady Stepzinski, David Edwards, Jax Shinn, Kyra Stepzinski, Cash Monk, Rachel Magnuson and Penelope and Guinevere Monk; great-great-grandchildren, Ebin and Willow Webb; her sister, Bonnie Clark of Shelbyville; step-son, Tony Albertson; and step-grandson, Jordon Albertson.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Arnold Furr.
Nancy worked for Illinois Central College for nearly 35 years, during which she performed multiple positions until her retirement in 2002. She was an active member of her church and devoted countless hours to volunteer work throughout the community, including Side By Side, a singing group focused on providing outreach to the elderly. Her greatest joy, however, came from her role as a mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by the many people whose lives were blessed by hers.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Dave Jane will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Masks are respectfully required and social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WCHS Boosters, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Illinois CancerCare Foundation or Samaritan's Purse.
