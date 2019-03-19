|
|
Nancy Marie Swearingen
HANNA CITY - Nancy Marie Swearingen, age 80, of Hanna City, IL, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, peacefully at home.
She was born on February 23, 1939, in Quincy, IL, to George H. and Lucille (Lindgren) Ulrich. She married Allen Swearingen on Feb. 18, 1957, in Springfield, IL.
She is survived by her husband, Allen; children, Allen Dale (Kathleen) Swearingen of Chicago, Kenneth Ray (Mary) Swearingen of Bartonville, Roy Eugene (Diane) Swearingen of Hanna City, Jimmie Scott (Crystal) Swearingen of Hanna City, Nanette Marie (Milton) Rasmussen of Columbia, MO, and Kevin Jay Swearingen of Gulfport, FL; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and sister Delores (Walter) Scudder of Bartonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 7 siblings.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Hanna City Presbyterian Church. Pastor David Keithley will officiate. Burial will be in Smithville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hanna City Fire Dept. or Hanna City Presbyterian Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019