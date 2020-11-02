1/1
Nancy Nannen
PEKIN ~ Nancy Jo Nannen, 79, of Pekin, passed away at 3:18 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Mason City Area Nursing Home.
Born May 4, 1941 in Bloomington to Fred and Blanche (Armstrong) Utech, she married Dale Frederick Nannen on June 14, 1959 in Emden. He died Jan. 18, 1983 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Lisa Marie Nannen.
Surviving are one son, Brian W. (Stacey) Nannen of Pekin; one daughter, Debra A. (Dan) Burris of Mason City and one grandson, Adam (Tracey) Watkins of Seattle, Wash.
Nancy last worked for Affina in Peoria, where she was a customer service representative for 5 years. She previously had worked for Pekin Insurance typing claim drafts for a number of years.
She loved to read and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Nancy was a member of St. John's (Sand Prairie) Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley.
Her graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Green Valley Cemetery. Pastor Chris Sansom and William Krueger, D.C.E. will officiate. Guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will be followed. No public visitation is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
