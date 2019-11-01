|
|
Nancy R. Bennett
CHILLICOTHE - Nancy Ruth Bennett, age 74, of Chillicothe, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Manor Care in Henry.
Nancy was born on December 6, 1944 in Quincy, Illinois to Ralph and Doris (Cory) Birch. She married Lowell Bennett on August 29, 1969.
Surviving are her husband, Lowell; her daughter, Andrea (Barry) Bredeman of Chillicothe; two grandchildren, Bennett and Nora; her sister, C. Joyce (Ron) Luster of Omaha, NE; her brother, Ralph (Becky) Birch of Griggsville, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy was known for her rhyming and jingle writing ability and wrote commercials for WGEM in Qunicy. She was also a crossing guard for Chillicothe Elementary Center, was the office manager for the Chillicothe Bulletin for eight years, she worked for Dynamic Graphics and was the secretary for the Chillicothe First United Methodist Church, where she was a member. She was a Sunday school teacher, Jr. High UMYF Leader, volunteer with Puppet Ministry and volunteered with the Girls Scouts for 25 years. Nancy was an avid crafter, especially crocheting and later coloring. Her greatest joy was her family and she loved being a grandma to her grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 5pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will also be on Monday beginning at 3pm at the funeral home. Rev. Ron Martz will be officiating. Memorials may be made her church. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019