Nancy S. King
PEORIA - Nancy Sue King, 61, of Peoria passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
She was born on January 31, 1959, in Peoria, a daughter of Bertram A. and Audrey A. (Gerard) Miles. She married David King on November 4, 1978, in Washington. He survives.
Nancy's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Her visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., also on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CIRT.
