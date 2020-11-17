1/1
Nancy S. King
1959 - 2020
PEORIA - Nancy Sue King, 61, of Peoria passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
She was born on January 31, 1959, in Peoria, a daughter of Bertram A. and Audrey A. (Gerard) Miles. She married David King on November 4, 1978, in Washington. He survives.
Nancy's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Her visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., also on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CIRT.
To view the full obituary and to leave an online condolence for Nancy's family, please visit www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
