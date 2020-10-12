Nancy S. "Sis" Schwartz
PEORIA - Nancy S. "Sis" Schwartz, 77, of East Peoria, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 14, 1942, in Peoria to Carl and Doris (Wirth) Carmody. She married Teddy Edward Schwartz on November 6, 1960, in Dunlap. He preceded her in death on August 27, 2016, in Peoria. Nancy was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Alexa (Victoria Finkenstadt) Schwartz of East Peoria; her granddaughter, Kayla (Juston) Kaupp of Lake Dallas, TX; two great-grandchildren, Logen and Savanna Kaupp; five sisters, Patricia (Murray) Campbell of Dunlap, Pam (Steve) Poulsen of Highland, Arkansas, Carla Carmody of Peoria, Kathi (Dave) James of Chillicothe and Angela (Kelly Triemstra) Carmody of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy worked as an administrative assistant for the Psychology Department at Bradley University for 25 years, retiring in 2008. She was an excellent researcher and mentor to all students, including young women. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree Magna Cum Laude in 2010. She spoke every semester to the Psychology of Women class on "Women and Heart Disease." Nancy volunteered at the public television station WTVP for over 40 years with her husband and daughter. Nancy was a member of Charter Oak Bible Church who welcomed her with open arms and many friendships. She loved to sew and was a Minnie Mouse fanatic.
Nancy's family would like to thank her caregivers over the last few years for their professionalism and compassion.
Nancy's graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Pastor (Padre) Roger A. Larson will officiate. Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charter Oak Bible Church, 5910 West Charter Oak Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
