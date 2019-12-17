Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Schneider


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Schneider Obituary
Nancy Schneider
CANTON - Nancy Lou Schnieder, 82, of Canton, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was formerly of Pekin.
Born Feb. 25, 1937 in Pekin to Lester J. and Louise Helena (Coelln) Boller, she married Donald Edwin Schneider on Sept. 1, 1956 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Roberta "Bobbi" (Bill) Powell of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Jodi (Tony) Erickson of Pekin; one son, Dean (Tiffany Evans) Schneider of Pekin; four grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) Erickson of Pekin, Anthony (Ashley Timian) Erickson of Tucson, Ariz., Maxwell (Tressa) Schneider of Tremont and Mason Schneider of Pekin; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Lucas, Hazel and Edison and one sister, Joanna Lee (Frog) Wilkerson of Casa Grande, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, John Gunston.
She was a graduate of Illinois Central College with her Associate's Degree in Business Management.
Nancy worked for Central Illinois Dock in Creve Coeur for 17 years, retiring as their office manager in 1999. She also worked several years at Corn Products before children.
She loved quilting and enjoyed bowling for years in the Tuesday morning women's league at Sunset Lanes. Nancy also enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren at Disney. Nancy served as a Tazewell County Election Judge for many years at Wilson School in Pekin.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Steger Kennedy will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -