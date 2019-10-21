|
Nancy Seaver
SPARLAND - Nancy Ann Seaver, age 76, of Sparland passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Nancy was born on January 17, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Walter David and Lola Mae (Crook) Tunis.
Surviving are her fiancé of over 30 years, Bob Placher; her son, Tyrone Seaver of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Kelsie, Ashlynn, Brianna and Peyton; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Wilcox of Spencer, IA, and Janet Davis of Lacon, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Seaver; her parents; her brother, Chris Clare; and her sisters, Elsie Reed, Margaret Shaver, Helen Baggs, Jeanne Ridgeway and Kate Westerman.
Nancy worked for Alcoa in Princeville for 21 years. She was a member of Lacon Congregational Church and was on the Sparland Village Board. Nancy enjoyed camping and was a hostess at the Allendale Campground.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
