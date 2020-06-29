Nancy Tucker
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Nancy W. Tucker, 76, of Peoria Heights passed away at 8:18 a.m. on Sunday June 28, 2020, in the Emergency Department at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born July 9, 1943, in Utica, New York, to Gerald and Ruth Darling, she married David Lee Tucker on December 29, 1989, in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are four siblings, Fred Darling, Jeanette Light, Pat Byrne and Joan Leclaire, all of New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
She had worked Methodist Hospital and PNC Bank in Peoria and Mother House in Germantown Hills. She last worked at the Par-A-Dice.
Nancy was a loving, caring and hardworking wife and sister.
She had attended Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Mike Forbis will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor's choice.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
