1/1
Nancy Williams Bovee
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Williams Bovee
PEORIA - Nancy Williams Bovee, 93, of Peoria, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria with her family by her side.
She was born in Peoria, IL on October 2, 1926 to Dr. Wright and Esculine (Rowland) Williams.
She married Russ Bovee in Peoria on August 9, 1958. He preceded her in death in 1989. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Rowland Williams, and one sister, Elizibeth Anne Tobias.
Surviving are two sons, Nate of Cincinnati, OH and Wright (Karen Armstrong-Bovee) of Peoria, IL.
Nancy attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL where she received her Masters of Education degree in Child Psychology. She completed her intern training at Chicago State Hospital and went on to become the first Child Psychologist employed by District 150 in Peoria, IL. Nancy spent her career working with mentally handicapped children in various schools and districts in the Peoria area.
She was a member and sustainer of the Junior League of Peoria, the Peoria Historical Society, and a member of Unity Church of Peoria.
Nancy loved spending time with friends at her winter home in Florida and returning home in the summer to be with family and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be private in lieu of COVID 19. Memorials may be made to the Peoria Historical Society.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Mid Illinois

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved