Nancy Williams Bovee
PEORIA - Nancy Williams Bovee, 93, of Peoria, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria with her family by her side.
She was born in Peoria, IL on October 2, 1926 to Dr. Wright and Esculine (Rowland) Williams.
She married Russ Bovee in Peoria on August 9, 1958. He preceded her in death in 1989. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Rowland Williams, and one sister, Elizibeth Anne Tobias.
Surviving are two sons, Nate of Cincinnati, OH and Wright (Karen Armstrong-Bovee) of Peoria, IL.
Nancy attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL where she received her Masters of Education degree in Child Psychology. She completed her intern training at Chicago State Hospital and went on to become the first Child Psychologist employed by District 150 in Peoria, IL. Nancy spent her career working with mentally handicapped children in various schools and districts in the Peoria area.
She was a member and sustainer of the Junior League of Peoria, the Peoria Historical Society, and a member of Unity Church of Peoria.
Nancy loved spending time with friends at her winter home in Florida and returning home in the summer to be with family and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be private in lieu of COVID 19. Memorials may be made to the Peoria Historical Society.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com