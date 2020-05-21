Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Nantexta Reed

Nantexta Reed Obituary
Nantexta Reed
PEORIA -- Nantexta "Nan" Reed of Peoria passed away into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria.
Nan leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband, Robert Reed; her children: Robert Durham, Shirley (Steven) Jones, Demetrail Reed, Phillip (Rosayln) Reed, Latrice Williams and Emmanuel Reed, all of Peoria; eight grandchildren: Trina Mitchell, Nieasha Mitchell, Landon Reed, Darin Goines, Julian Jones, Felecia Branscrumb, Phillip C. Reed Jr. and Atalissa Williams; a brother, Allen (Virginia) Durham and sister Willie Ester Durham both of Peoria; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A Celebration of Nan's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nan's memory to St. Paul Baptist Church, 114 W. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria, IL 61604. Online condolences can be made to www.woolsey-wilton.com.
A private service will be held and entombment will be at American Mausoleum in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020
