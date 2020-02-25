|
Naomi C. Schaefer
PEORIA - Naomi Carpenter Schaefer, 92, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away at 4 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village, where she had resided since 1999.
Born August 10, 1927, in Peoria to Herman A. and Vera E. (Homan) Carpenter, she married Wilbur C. Schaefer on September 10, 1949, at Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Surviving are two sons, Gregory C. (Carolyn) of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kurt C. (Anne) of Wayland, Michigan; 5 grandchildren, Heather (Tyler) Mitchell, Mark Schaefer, Benjamin (Jane) Schaefer, Elizabeth Schaefer and Angela (Troy) Schmidt; and five great-grandchildren, Heidi, Jonathan and Clara Mitchell and Ian and Cora Schaefer.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Naomi was proud of her first job with Peoria shopkeeper, Hyman Cohen. She was forever grateful for the business lessons he taught her. She later worked as a secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. There followed a secretarial career of over 40 years with the Rotary Club of Peoria and the Rotary Club of Peoria - North, jobs she cherished for their varied responsibilities and the interaction they brought with Peoria business leaders. Shortly before her retirement in 1990, she was named the first-ever female member of the Rotary Club of Peoria.
Naomi was a 70-year member of Christ Lutheran Church of Peoria. She volunteered in various capacities with the church, with its Lutheran Women's Missionary League, and with Christ Lutheran School. She also served as a volunteer at the Lutheran Hillside Village during her residence there.
She was frugal with herself and generous with others. She relished parties, ketchup, Glenn Miller and hard work. She treasured God, her husband and her family. She refused to pity herself. She never gave up.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, at the Waters of Life Chapel, Lutheran Hillside Village, 6901 Galena Road, Peoria. Pastor Karl Eckhoff will officiate. Friends may greet the family at a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Malone St., Peoria, Illinois; the Lutheran Women's Missionary League of Christ Lutheran Church; or the Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020