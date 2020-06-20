Naomi G. Nichols
WASHINGTON - Naomi G. Nichols, 84 of Washington, IL passed away at 4:00 PM, Thursday June 18, 2020 at OSF St Francis Medical Center, Peoria IL.
Naomi was born May 31, 1936 in Alton Kansas, the daughter of Peter M. and Edna N. (Fox) Holling. She married Warren D. Nichols on June 12, 1955 at Alton United Methodist Church, Alton, Kansas. He survives.
Also surviving are three children Brian (Melissa) Nichols of Washington, IL, Martha (Howard) Rients of Towanda, IL and Peter (Kelli) Nichols of Washington, IL; 10 grandchildren, Courtney Nichols of Washington, Brice (Leah) Nichols of Morton, Bailey (Morgan) Nichols of Morton, David (Rachel) Hanson of Mackinaw, Emelia (Aaron) Schinke of Salt Lake City, UT, Grace Rients of Towanda, Emma Rients of Towanda, Austin (Tatum Poell) Nichols of South Royalton, VT, Grant Nichols of Enterprise, AL, and Abrienda Nichols of Washington, 7 great-grandchildren, Bentley, Paige, Tess, Molly, Addison, Vivien, and Quinn. Also surviving is her brother, Ronald (Rita) Holling of Alton, KS, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Angela Nichols and sister, Doralee Gasper.
Naomi was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Naomi loved sewing and was a valued member of the Busy Bees at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington. In addition to sewing, she was the greatest cheerleader for all of her grandchildren in education, music and sports.
Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church, Washington, IL.
Naomi's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.