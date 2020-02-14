|
|
Nathan Brunk
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Nathan W. Brunk, 30, of Germantown Hills, IL formerly of Washington, passed away unexpectedly, Monday February 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on August 19, 1989, in Peoria the son of William A. and Julie K. (Ruttle) Brunk.
Nathan will be missed everyday by his father William (Angela) Brunk of Germantown Hills, his mother Julie (Jason Short) Brunk of Washington, one brother Nicholas (Alexis) Brunk and one sister Katherine (fiancé Chase Catton) Brunk and all of Germantown Hills. Also, surviving is his maternal grandmother Doris Ruttle of Washington. His paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather preceded him in death.
Nathan was employed at Romolo & Associates as an Accounting Auditor. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Illinois Fighting Illini. He enjoyed watching movies and spending time with friends and family. He was a collector of many things and had a great attention to detail. He will always be remembered for his quirkiness. His beautiful smile and kind heart will forever be missed.
Cremation rites were accorded. A private memorial service was held at Mason-White Funeral in Washington. Memorials in his name, may be given to a . To send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020