Nathan J. Stewart
PEORIA - Nathan J. Stewart, 25, of Peoria, passed away at 2:10 PM on Thursday April 16, 2020 in Peoria.
Born October 20, 1994, he was the son of Joseph Stewart and Genny Sielarz.
Nathan is survived by his parents, grandparents, and siblings.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials in Nathan's name will be made to Sophie's Kitchen.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020