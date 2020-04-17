Home

Nathan J. Stewart


1994 - 2020
Nathan J. Stewart Obituary
Nathan J. Stewart
PEORIA - Nathan J. Stewart, 25, of Peoria, passed away at 2:10 PM on Thursday April 16, 2020 in Peoria.
Born October 20, 1994, he was the son of Joseph Stewart and Genny Sielarz.
Nathan is survived by his parents, grandparents, and siblings.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials in Nathan's name will be made to Sophie's Kitchen.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
