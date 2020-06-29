Nathan Stewart
PEORIA - Nathan J. Stewart, 25, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Peoria.
Born October 20, 1994, he was the son of Joseph Stewart and Genny Siedlarz.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and burial of ashes will follow at Princeville Township Cemetery.
Memorials in Nathan's name will be made to Sophie's Kitchen.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
PEORIA - Nathan J. Stewart, 25, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Peoria.
Born October 20, 1994, he was the son of Joseph Stewart and Genny Siedlarz.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and burial of ashes will follow at Princeville Township Cemetery.
Memorials in Nathan's name will be made to Sophie's Kitchen.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.