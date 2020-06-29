Nathan Stewart
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathan Stewart
PEORIA - Nathan J. Stewart, 25, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Peoria.
Born October 20, 1994, he was the son of Joseph Stewart and Genny Siedlarz.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and burial of ashes will follow at Princeville Township Cemetery.
Memorials in Nathan's name will be made to Sophie's Kitchen.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved