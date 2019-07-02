|
Nathaniel David "Nate" Peck
PEORIA - Nathaniel David "Nate" Peck, age 39, of Peoria passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 5:24 p.m. at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on March 20, 1980, in Peoria to David and Therese (Hranka) Peck.
Survivors include his mother of Peoria; his father of Cape Coral, FL; one sister, Emily (Justin) Vailes of McKenzie Bridge, OR; two nephews, Auden and Ryder Vailes; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Nate graduated from Richwoods High School in 1998. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in Accounting and then earned his CPA.
Nate owned and operated his own accounting business, Taxes Now. He also had a lawn care service and his greatest passion was his music. He was a solo musician in the Peoria music scene.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. A celebration of Nate's life will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tremont Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network in Nate's memory.
You may view Nate's obituary online at www.wooley-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019