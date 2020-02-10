|
Naur Coelho
PEORIA - Naur Coelho, 90, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday evening, Feb. 2, 2020, in Murrieta, CA.
He was born in Brazil on May 27, 1929, to Francisco and Maria da Gloria Brando Coelho. He married Nilza Maria Baixo on April 16, 1955. She survives, along with their five children, Nadia B. (Thomas) Tapp of Alpharetta, GA, Naldo B. (Sherry) Coelho of Groveland, IL, Nathan B. Coelho of Peoria, IL, Norton B. Coelho of Plano, TX, and Norman B. (Sandra) Coelho of Murietta, CA; and his grandchildren, Aimee Mitchell of Eschenbach, Germany, Amanda Gaddy of Tulsa, OK, and Lauren Coelho of Dallas, TX; as well as his great-granddaughter. Also surviving are two younger brothers and extended family, most of whom reside in Brazil.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one younger brother.
He left Brazil after graduating college with a degree in civil engineering and moved to North Platte, NE, to work for the Nebraska State Highway Dept. After a few years, he moved to Peoria to work for Caterpillar and retired after 35 years. In the meantime, he obtained his American citizenship and his masters degree at Bradley University.
He loved Brazilian music, soccer, bad jokes and trivia, but most of all, he loved his wife and family and thoroughly enjoyed being a grandfather. He will be dearly missed.
Interment will be later this spring.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020