Neil B. Hasten
EAST PEORIA - Neil B. Hasten, age 88, died peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria, IL.
Neil was born on August 6, 1931, to Guy C. and Elvena B. Hasten in Peoria, IL. Neil was the youngest of four sons. Lyle G. Hasten and Donald L. Hasten preceded him in death, and Jack A. (Annette) Hasten of Arizona lives. He married Shirley A. Maggio on October 28, 1967. She died on July 14, 2012.
Also surviving are three children, Ralph E. (Mary) Hasten of Washington, Debbie D. Scott of Washington and Brian K. Hasten of East Peoria; step-son, John "Jack" Maggio of Peoria; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Neil grew up in Peoria Heights, which he loved, and attended Peoria Heights Grade School and Woodruff High School, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served from 1951-1955. He worked at Hiram Walker until they closed in 1981, and then worked for Methodist Medical Center until 1987. Neil was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan. He loved to bowl and travel with Shirley.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A private burial of cremains will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Easter Seals or OSF Hospice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019