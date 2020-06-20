Neisha Bohler
BARTONVILLE ~ Neisha A. Bohler, 48, of Bartonville, passed away at 6:36 p.m. in Canton.
She was born October 5, 1971 in Canton to Ron and Nancy (Lawver) Bohler. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one son, Zack Schwindenhammer of Bartonville and her fiancée, Tereck Lewis of Bartonville.
Neisha worked at HGS in Peoria for five years.
She enjoyed cooking and spending quality time with her friends and family. She found great joy in watching Zack play sports, especially football under the Friday night lights.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, www.preston-hanley.com
BARTONVILLE ~ Neisha A. Bohler, 48, of Bartonville, passed away at 6:36 p.m. in Canton.
She was born October 5, 1971 in Canton to Ron and Nancy (Lawver) Bohler. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one son, Zack Schwindenhammer of Bartonville and her fiancée, Tereck Lewis of Bartonville.
Neisha worked at HGS in Peoria for five years.
She enjoyed cooking and spending quality time with her friends and family. She found great joy in watching Zack play sports, especially football under the Friday night lights.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, www.preston-hanley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.