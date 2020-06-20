Neisha Bohler
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neisha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neisha Bohler
BARTONVILLE ~ Neisha A. Bohler, 48, of Bartonville, passed away at 6:36 p.m. in Canton.
She was born October 5, 1971 in Canton to Ron and Nancy (Lawver) Bohler. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are one son, Zack Schwindenhammer of Bartonville and her fiancée, Tereck Lewis of Bartonville.
Neisha worked at HGS in Peoria for five years.
She enjoyed cooking and spending quality time with her friends and family. She found great joy in watching Zack play sports, especially football under the Friday night lights.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved