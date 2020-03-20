|
Nell Jane Long Anton
PEKIN - Nell Jane Long Anton, 90, peacefully passed away on March 17, 2020 at the Prebys Cardiovascular Institute (Scripps Hospital) in La Jolla, California. She was born on March 20, 1929 in Winston Salem, North Carolina to Ira David "Mike" and Alma Nading Long. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Nicholas "Nick" Anton, her parents, her brother John, sisters Ruth Bernard (Louis), Ann Craver (Mike), Blanche Haupt (Richard), Kate Price (Earl), two infant sons who passed away early in life, Thomas and Peter Anton and her son-in-law Jim Pippin.
She is survived by her two other children, Greg Anton (Kim) and Kris Anton Pippin (Jim), both from San Diego, California. She had five grandchildren, Ashley Stumm (Greg), Alyssa Anton, Avery Nienow (Adam), Brooklyn Pippin, Nicolette Pippin, one great grandchild, Cole Russell Stumm and numerous other loving relatives.
Nell grew up and was a very active child in and around Winston Salem and Wilmington, North Carolina. Her parents had a farm where Nell helped care for their crops and animals. She was a star basketball player in grade and high school before joining the United States Air Force, where she served as a nurse. While in the Air Force, she met Nick at Eglin Air Force Base in Valparaiso, Florida.
After getting married in 1952, Nell and Nick lived in Eugene, Oregon where Nick studied for his Master's Degree in Industrial Psychology at the University of Oregon and Nell worked as a Registered Nurse at local hospitals. They then lived in Peoria, Joliet and Pekin, Illinois and Nell continued serving patients as an RN at hospitals in each of the cities. Since 1985, Nell and Nick would spend the winter months in San Diego, California with their children and grandchildren.
She picked up the sport of golf upon retirement and was an active member of the Pekin Country Club in Pekin, Illinois, where she enjoyed playing with Nick and their many dear friends at the Club and around the Pekin/Peoria area. Nell was a highly competitive golfer and won many tournaments and championships at the Club.
Nell was always an inspiration to others with her quick wit, tell-it-like-it-is style and warmhearted sense of humor. As a final blessing for all, she joined Nick in heaven on what would have been his 95th birthday on March 17th.
Arrangements for a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future in both Pekin, Illinois and San Diego, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe, California, The All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria, Illinois or .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020