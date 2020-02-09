|
|
Nell R. Jones
WASHINGTON - Nell R. Jones, 88, of Washington passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 5:20 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on June 16, 1931, a daughter of Hugh and Louise (Thurman) Sherrill. She married Norman Jones on May 6, 1950, in Manchester, TN. He survives.
Nell is also survived by her children, Russ (Katrina) Jones and Hugh (Sue) Jones, both of Washington; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and seven sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Butch Jones; daughter, Penny Kilgore; three brothers; and two sisters.
Nell was a founding and lifelong member of Washington Church of Christ. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
Nell's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Minister Don Potts will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to Washington Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be made to Nell's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020