Nellie Frances Mercer
PEKIN - Nellie Frances Mercer, 77, of Pekin passed away at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her residence.
Born September 30, 1943, in Obion County, Tennessee, to Houston S. and Louise A. (Goad) Dean, she married Danny Earl Mercer on March 19, 1960, in Peoria. He passed away on March 20, 2017, in Glasford. She also was preceded in death by one brother.
Surviving are five children, Carolyn (Ken) Marmion of Pekin, Kevin (Karen) Mercer of Canton, Mike (Meg) Mercer of Washington, Stacey (Max) Johns of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Scott (Tesha) Mercer of St. Genevieve, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters; and four brothers.
She had worked as a nurse for 24 years, the last ten of which were spent at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. She retired in 2005.
Frances enjoyed spending time with family and also liked to travel.
Frances was a former member of the Glasford Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to OSF Hospice for the special care they gave Nellie and her family.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Paul Cook will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. The funeral service will be live streamed on Preston-Hanley Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Illinois CancerCare at 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615; or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 North Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
