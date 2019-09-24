Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie McMichael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Jean McMichael


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Jean McMichael Obituary
Nellie Jean McMichael
PEORIA - Nellie Jean McMichael, 78, of Peoria, IL, died peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on August 26, 1941, in Thomasville, MO, to Jessie and Juanita Pate Davis. Nellie married John R. McMichael on December 24, 1980, in Peoria.
She is survived by a son, Dennis (Tina) McMichael of New Tazewell, TN; two daughters, Colleen (Rick) Destree of Blairsville, GA, and Lynn Madsen of Peoria, IL; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Herman (Audry) Davis; sister, Etta Dowds; and several nieces and nephews.
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers, Jack and Don Davis; brother-in-law, Jim Dowds; and sister-in-law, Mary Davis.
Nellie loved her life, her family and her pets. She volunteered at Methodist Medical Center for several years. She enjoyed painting, bowling, traveling and spending time with her friends.
A visitation for Nellie will be Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to PCAPS, 2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL 61603.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now