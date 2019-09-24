|
|
Nellie Jean McMichael
PEORIA - Nellie Jean McMichael, 78, of Peoria, IL, died peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on August 26, 1941, in Thomasville, MO, to Jessie and Juanita Pate Davis. Nellie married John R. McMichael on December 24, 1980, in Peoria.
She is survived by a son, Dennis (Tina) McMichael of New Tazewell, TN; two daughters, Colleen (Rick) Destree of Blairsville, GA, and Lynn Madsen of Peoria, IL; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Herman (Audry) Davis; sister, Etta Dowds; and several nieces and nephews.
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers, Jack and Don Davis; brother-in-law, Jim Dowds; and sister-in-law, Mary Davis.
Nellie loved her life, her family and her pets. She volunteered at Methodist Medical Center for several years. She enjoyed painting, bowling, traveling and spending time with her friends.
A visitation for Nellie will be Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to PCAPS, 2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL 61603.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019