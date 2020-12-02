Nellie L. Carlson
EAST PEORIA - Nellie L. Carlson, 92, of East Peoria, Illinois, died at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Regency Care of Morris.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Princeton, Illinois. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., following the visitation at the funeral home, with the Rev. Randy Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, Illinois. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
She was born on May 31, 1928, in Concord Township, the daughter of Max J.C. and Myrtle (Olin) Behrens.
Nellie married George "Sonny" Andrew Carlson on June 29, 1946, in Princeton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1989.
Nellie is survived by her daughter, Vicky (Fred) Osborn of Yorkville, IL; four grandchildren, Tonya (Kevin) Jolly of Lake Forest, WA, Chad (Elice) Carlson of Bartonville, IL, James Osborn of Millington, IL, and Scott (Christi) Osborn of Sheridan, IL; 7 great-grandchildren, Meesha, Isabel and Wilder Jolly of Lake Forest, WA, Paige, Payton and Hailey Osborn of Sheridan, IL, and Falynn Osborn of Yorkville, IL; 6 siblings, George Behrens of Buda, IL, Doris Neahring of Steven's Point, WI, Edward Behrens of Buda, IL, Marie (Ronald) Kermeen of Plano, IL, Howard Behrens of Princeton, IL, and Harold (Carole) Behrens of Lawton, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; her son, Daniel Arthur Carlson; one brother, Wilbur Behrens; and four sisters, Maxine Walters, Thelma Jenkins, Gladys Mecum and Viona Gutshall.
Nellie graduated from Buda High School and then went to Beauty School.
She was self-employed as a beautician in Peoria.
Nellie was a member of Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria for many years. She taught sewing at Friendship House in Peoria and enjoyed knitting. George and Nellie were members of the Illinois Valley Antique Auto Club approximately 10 years.
Memorials may be directed to Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria, Illinois.
Online condolences may be sent at www.grant-johnsonfh.com
.