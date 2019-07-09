|
Nellie Mae Isaacs
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Nellie Mae Isaacs, 82, of Peoria Heights passed on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Greenfield, IN.
Nellie was born in Joliet, IL, on October 4, 1936, to Arthur J. and Mary L. Forbis. Nellie lived in Peoria Heights, IL, most of her life.
Nellie was preceded in death by two husbands, Albert Agee and John Isaacs; two brothers, Joseph and Melvin Forbis; and one son, Dale Agee.
Nellie is survived by her children, Peter (Pat) Agee, Allen Agee, Mary (Cliff) Burkart and Patrick Isaacs; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She loved bowling, playing cards, water fights, dancing and spending time with her family. She had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh that brought joy to all those around her.
Services will be held at The Wilton Mortuary, 2101 N. Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Visitation will be held between 2 to 4 p.m., with prayer services immediately following. A celebration of life will follow at Heaven's View Christian Fellowship Church in the Fellowship Hall at 602 W. Richmond Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in honor of her family members struggling with this disease.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019