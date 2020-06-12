Nelson Chatham
PEORIA - Nelson Lee Chatham, 92, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
His life will be celebrated at a graveside service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22. Please feel free to attend.
PEORIA - Nelson Lee Chatham, 92, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
His life will be celebrated at a graveside service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22. Please feel free to attend.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.