Nelson Chatham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nelson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson Chatham
PEORIA - Nelson Lee Chatham, 92, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
His life will be celebrated at a graveside service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22. Please feel free to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved