Nelson Lee Chatham
PEORIA - Nelson Lee Chatham, 92, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on December 29, 1927, in Orleans, IN, a son of Frank Lee and Mamie A. (Taggart) Chatham. He married Ruth Marie Hayes on August 20, 1950. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2017.
Nelson is survived by his son, Gary Chatham of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister and four brothers.
Nelson was a graduate of Indiana University, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He served his country in the United States Air Force, entering as a second lieutenant and leaving his service as a first lieutenant. He was stationed in San Antonio, Boulder, and England during this time. He then worked as the Internal Audit Manager for Caterpillar, Inc. for over 30 years, retiring in 1990. He traveled all over the world with CAT, visiting all their locations every two years. He was a Certified Internal Auditor, a member of First Federated Church in Peoria, a former board president at his church, and a former board president of Neighborhood House Association in Peoria.
Nelson was known by all to be always kind, giving and level-headed. He loved golf and tennis, but his real passion was flying. He learned to fly by flying crop dusters on the farm in Southern Indiana. Nelson had his private pilot's license and loved to take his family and friends on flights.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020