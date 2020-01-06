|
Nicholas J. Baumann
METAMORA - Nicholas J. Baumann, 65, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
He was born on December 18, 1954, in Peoria, IL, to William and Helen (Siegwarth) Baumann. He married Tracy L. Fauber on June 8, 1979, in Metamora. She passed away on May 23, 2017.
Surviving are his son, Matthew Baumann of Metamora; daughter, Amanda Baumann of Peoria; siblings, Ann (the late Bill) Kirchmeirer of Jackson, MI, Rita (Wes) Green of Malabar, FL, and Joseph (the late Patricia) Baumann of Brimfield, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lawrence Baumann.
Nick was a computer programmer for State Farm Insurance.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with Dick Garber officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of his service on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following his service. Burial of ashes will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora at a later date. Family and friends will attend Sunday Mass on January 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria to remember Nick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020