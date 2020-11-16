Nick E. Seckler
CAZENOVIA - Nick Everrett Seckler, 53, of Cazenovia, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on November 4, 1967, in Peoria, IL, to Arnold H. and Karon (Cimei) Seckler.
Surviving are his three children, Tony Seckler, Dusty Seckler and Nicki Seckler; one granddaughter; mother, Karon; grandmother; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold; and stepfather, Francis Fuchs.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be planned for Spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Greater Illinois Chapter, 525 West Monroe Street, Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661; or Emergency 116, P.O. Box 36, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.