Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Life Community Church
Henry, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
New Life Community Church
Henry, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Nicola Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola "Nicci" Larson


1945 - 2019
Nicola "Nicci" Larson Obituary
Nicola "Nicci" Larson
HENRY - Nicola J. "Nicci" Larson, age 74, of Henry died on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Spring Valley Hospital in Spring Valley.
Born on May 15, 1945, in Seattle, WA, to the late George and Alice Pickford Hakes, she married C. David Larson on June 29, 1963, in Chillicothe.
Nicci was the librarian at Chillicothe Elementary Center for over 15 years. With a love of traveling, her and Dave spent a lot of time wintering in their RV, traveling to visit the children and mission trips with their church friends and family.
Nicci is survived by her husband, Dave; sons, Darren (Mary) of Marshall, IL, and Dan (Jenifer) of Newbern, TN; brothers, Gary Hakes of Bristol, VA, and Michael (Lisa) Hakes of West Bend, WI; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Sarah, Jonathan and Zachary; and great-granddaughter, Olivia.
Services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at New Life Community Church in Henry at 12 noon, with Tom Schrock officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Cremation rites will be accorded and memorials can be made to her church.
Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
