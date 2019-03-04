|
|
Nicole Rae Henson
PEORIA - Nicole Rae Henson, age 49, of Peoria passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1969, in Peoria to William and Joyce (Hansen) Mastronardi. She married Dennis Henson on Oct. 31, 2018, in Peoria. He survives, along with Nicole's mother and step-father, Joyce (Don) Beason of Peoria; one son, William VanDusen of Peoria; two grandchildren, Hudson Henson of Canton and Hayvn VanDusen of Peoria; one step-daughter, Cheyenne Henson of Canton; one step-son, Mitchell Henson of Morton; one sister, Ann-Marie Sepich of Peoria; one niece, Sara Sepich of Peoria; and one nephew, Matthew Sepich of Peoria.
Nicole was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Annette Mastronardi.
Nicole was a Nail Technician for over 20 years, working out of her home.
She was a member of The Vineyard Church Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Nicole's life will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The Vineyard Church Peoria, 2220 W. Townline Road, Peoria, IL. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Don Bohlander FundRacers, 2213 September Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or .
You may view Nicole's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019