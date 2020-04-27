|
|
Nicole S. Conklin
EUREKA - Nicole S. Conklin, 76, of Eureka, IL, formerly of Canton and Streator, IL, and Alamogordo, NM, died at 12:10 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born on September 6, 1943, in Chicago, IL, to Raoul W. and Shirle Gates Vannier. They preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, William "Bill" (Becky) Gohs of Eureka, IL; and 2 granddaughters, Margaret "Maggie" Grace and Jamie Nicole Gohs, also of Eureka. She is also survived by a brother, Raoul F. Vannier of Torrington, WY; a niece, Aimee Downing of Lowell, MI; and many loved cousins.
Niki was a music teacher with a degree from Western Michigan University, and a longtime homemaker. She was a talented quilter and member of the Gems of the Prairie Quilters Club in Peoria.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials in Niki's memory may be made to Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) at www.cureangelman.org.
Niki's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020