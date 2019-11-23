Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Nilah Reiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nilah Reiman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nilah Reiman Obituary
Nilah Reiman
PEORIA - Nilah Ann Reiman, 83, of Peoria passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on June 4, 1936, in Princeton, IL, the daughter of Lloyd and Ann Miller Espel. She married James Albert Reiman on November 2, 1957, in Princeton.
Nilah is survived by one son, Randy (Kim) Reiman of Morton; two daughters, Cindi Reiman of Hilton Head, SC, and Merri Reiman of Peoria; six grandsons, Tyler, Brock, Derek, Grant, Trent Reiman and Dustin Hatch; one granddaughter, Maci Hatch; and two sisters, Betty Wagner of Peoria and Carolyn Espel of Princeton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years; her parents; and one brother, Bob
Nilah was a Princeton High graduate and Methodist School of Nursing graduate in 1957.
She was a nurse for thirty years, working in Peoria at all three hospitals as an Emergency Room Nurse, ICU Nurse and on the Air Ambulance.
Nilah was an owner-operator of Basket Case Bar with her husband, Jim. It was the first Karaoke Bar in Peoria.
She was a member of the Peoria 9 Hole Golf League.
Nilah was the recipient of the Schooner's Largest Mushroom Award. She frequently sent colorful editorials to the Peoria Journal Star. Over the years, she was her husband's, kids' and grandkids' #1 tennis fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Christmas sweater or holiday outfit as Nilah so loved Christmas. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice. A special thank you is given to hospice nurses, Camilla and Angie.
To view Nilah's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nilah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -