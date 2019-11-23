|
|
Nilah Reiman
PEORIA - Nilah Ann Reiman, 83, of Peoria passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on June 4, 1936, in Princeton, IL, the daughter of Lloyd and Ann Miller Espel. She married James Albert Reiman on November 2, 1957, in Princeton.
Nilah is survived by one son, Randy (Kim) Reiman of Morton; two daughters, Cindi Reiman of Hilton Head, SC, and Merri Reiman of Peoria; six grandsons, Tyler, Brock, Derek, Grant, Trent Reiman and Dustin Hatch; one granddaughter, Maci Hatch; and two sisters, Betty Wagner of Peoria and Carolyn Espel of Princeton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years; her parents; and one brother, Bob
Nilah was a Princeton High graduate and Methodist School of Nursing graduate in 1957.
She was a nurse for thirty years, working in Peoria at all three hospitals as an Emergency Room Nurse, ICU Nurse and on the Air Ambulance.
Nilah was an owner-operator of Basket Case Bar with her husband, Jim. It was the first Karaoke Bar in Peoria.
She was a member of the Peoria 9 Hole Golf League.
Nilah was the recipient of the Schooner's Largest Mushroom Award. She frequently sent colorful editorials to the Peoria Journal Star. Over the years, she was her husband's, kids' and grandkids' #1 tennis fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Christmas sweater or holiday outfit as Nilah so loved Christmas. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice. A special thank you is given to hospice nurses, Camilla and Angie.
To view Nilah's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019