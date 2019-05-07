|
Nina M. Davis
CHILLICOTHE - Nina Mae Davis, age 76, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Nina was born on August 23, 1942, in Downs, IL, to Oscar and Lily Mae (Medearis) Quinn. She married Allen Davis on June 4, 1960. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2018.
Surviving are her sons, Jeff (Susan) Davis of Chillicothe and Terry Davis of Chillicothe; her granddaughter, Tia Morrone; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.
Nina was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for a time at Foster and Gallagher before staying at home to raise her children. Nina loved working in the yard and really took pride in it, especially her roses.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019