Nina M. Denlick
EAST PEORIA- Nina M. Denlick, 94, of East Peoria passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Amy's Country Manor in Pekin.
She was born September 1, 1924 in Galesburg, IL to Frank W. and Flora B. (Kelly) Ritchey. She married Walter J. Denlick on October 24, 1942 in Palmyra, MO. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2006 in Peoria.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda (John) Gunnar of East Peoria; son, Tom (Paula) Denlick of Santee, CA; 4 grandchildren, Michelle (Jesse) Miller of Pekin and Matt ( Rebecca) Gunnar of O'Fallon, MO; and several grandkids.
Nina was a wonderful mother and devoted wife. She was a fantastic cook and a meticulous seamstress. Walt and Nina owned and managed 3 family owned businesses and an apartment complex, where she was the bookkeeper and manager. They were die hard Cub fans and for several years held Bradley seasons tickets.
Nina enjoyed her salad luncheon club- a group of 12 of her friends for 50 years.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Parkview Cemetery.
Many thanks to the staff at Amy's Country Manor of Pekin for her care during her last year and a half.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS or donor's choice.
