Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Mabel Hughes


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Mabel Hughes Obituary
Nina Mabel Hughes
EAST PEORIA - Nina Mabel Hughes, 91, of East Peoria passed away at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of East Peoria.
She was born on December 8, 1927, on a farm outside of Pekin, a daughter of Peter and Mabel (Wineburner) Grubb. She married her high school sweetheart, David Hughes, on February 19, 1950, in Pekin, and they raised three children together until her husband's death in a plane crash in 1968. Ten months after his death, her eldest son, Ken, was disabled in a car accident. Nina, with all her love and patience, took care of Ken until she was 86 years old.
Nina is survived by two sons, Kenneth Hughes and Dan (Diane) Hughes; one daughter, Debbie Hughes; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Kristin Hughes; and one great-grandson, Jackson Hughes.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Ila June Grubb, Lela Niesman and Patsy Shepherd.
Nina loved to sing, cook and bake. Friends and family especially enjoyed her "peanut butter balls" and Christmas sugar cookies at the holidays. She also enjoyed watching her favorite sports figures, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Ryne Sandberg.
Nina's funeral will be private. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.
To view Nina's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now