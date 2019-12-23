Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Modglin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Modglin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Modglin Obituary
Nina Modglin
MAPLETON - Nina Le Modglin, 70, of Mapleton passed from this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was living in the home she shared with her daughter, Lindsay; son-in-law, Jason; and grandsons, Jacob and Benjamin Shepler.
Nina was born in Peoria on January 24, 1949, the only child of LeRoy and Marguerite (Johnson) Van Lingen. Reminiscing about summers spent with cousins in Henry, IL, and Custer, KY, entertained everyone. Nina was blessed with a lifetime of friendships, which she nurtured with her genuine character and devotion, along with a wicked sense of humor. After graduating from Manual High School, Class of 1966, she embarked on a series of jobs made rewarding by her intelligence and work ethic. She was an administrative assistant to attorneys and advertisers, ending her career at Caterpillar. In December of 1985, she was united in marriage with Roy T. Modglin Jr. He passed in 2008; they are now reunited.
Private services were held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel.
Memorials may be made to . In lieu of flowers, take a good friend to lunch.
To view Nina's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -