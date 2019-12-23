|
|
Nina Modglin
MAPLETON - Nina Le Modglin, 70, of Mapleton passed from this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was living in the home she shared with her daughter, Lindsay; son-in-law, Jason; and grandsons, Jacob and Benjamin Shepler.
Nina was born in Peoria on January 24, 1949, the only child of LeRoy and Marguerite (Johnson) Van Lingen. Reminiscing about summers spent with cousins in Henry, IL, and Custer, KY, entertained everyone. Nina was blessed with a lifetime of friendships, which she nurtured with her genuine character and devotion, along with a wicked sense of humor. After graduating from Manual High School, Class of 1966, she embarked on a series of jobs made rewarding by her intelligence and work ethic. She was an administrative assistant to attorneys and advertisers, ending her career at Caterpillar. In December of 1985, she was united in marriage with Roy T. Modglin Jr. He passed in 2008; they are now reunited.
Private services were held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel.
Memorials may be made to . In lieu of flowers, take a good friend to lunch.
To view Nina's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019